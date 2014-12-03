Electro-Harmonix reveals C9 Organ Machine pedal

EHX's B9 Organ Machine has been one of the success stories of 2014 - nominated for TG's best effect and innovation of the year, no less - and now the company has expanded the format with the C9 Organ Machine, which adds a whole new set of classic organ sounds.

Nine new organ presets based on the likes of Keith Emerson, Ray Manzarek, Jon Lord, The Beatles and Led Zeppelin make up the C9's sound set, plus a Shimmer setting, which delivers a synth-like octave-up reverb over your playing.

Elsewhere, the C9 features the same features as the B9, including controls for organ volume, dry volume, modulation and click, plus dry and organ outputs, buffered bypass and nine-volt power supply operation.

The Electro-Harmonix C9 will be available in the new year for $293.73 (£187). For more info, check out the demo video above and the EHX website.