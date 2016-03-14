Electro-Harmonix hit rewind with the new Mel9 Tape Replay Machine

Following on from the B9 and C9 Organ Machines and Key9 Electro Piano Machine, Electro-Harmonix has released the Mel9 Tape Replay Machine.

Recreating a whole host of vintage Mellotron tones, the Mel9 features nine sounds comprising of Orchestra, Cello, Strings, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone, Brass, Low Choir and High Choir.

Just like its brethren, this latest emulator pedal is polyphonic and features the same low-latency technology that can be found in rest of the '9 range and is available now at a list price of $295.10. For more information on the Mel9, check out the EHX website.