EHX Nano POG pedal confirmed

Electro Harmonix has confirmed the release of the Nano POG, a space saving extension to their existing range of polyphonic octave generators.
Essentially, all the POGs enable you to track and pitch-shift whatever you're playing. Mirroring the simple three-dial setup of the Micro POG, the Nano offers a dry dial (how much of the dry signal to include), sub octave volume dial (an octave below what you play) and octave up dial (an octave above what you play), enabling all manner of interesting harmonic effects, as ably demonstrated by Bill Ruppert in the official demo video above.
EHX Nano POG specifications
- Super, space saving design
- Tracks chords, sweeps or single notes with no hitches or glitches
- Great 12-string guitar sound or turn your guitar into a bass
- Amazing organ-like sounds
- Adjustable original pitch volume, one octave up volume and one octave down volume
- Dry output jack in addition to the effect output jack
- Silent footswitching and road worthy die-cast package
- EHX 9.6DC-200 power supply included