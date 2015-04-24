EHX Nano POG pedal confirmed

Electro Harmonix has confirmed the release of the Nano POG, a space saving extension to their existing range of polyphonic octave generators.

Essentially, all the POGs enable you to track and pitch-shift whatever you're playing. Mirroring the simple three-dial setup of the Micro POG, the Nano offers a dry dial (how much of the dry signal to include), sub octave volume dial (an octave below what you play) and octave up dial (an octave above what you play), enabling all manner of interesting harmonic effects, as ably demonstrated by Bill Ruppert in the official demo video above.

EHX Nano POG specifications