Egnater Amplification in deal with High Tech Distribution UK

Egnator amps are used by the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughn and Steve Vai

PRESS RELEASE: High Tech Distribution UK is now delighted to bring you closer to your dream of tonal nirvana with Egnater Amplification, the fastest growing amp manufacturer in the industry.

Egnater Amplification is dedicated to delivering innovative all-tube amplifiers designed to make it easier for you to find the tones you've always wanted. Your amplifier is an integral piece in the never ending "Tone Quest". Egnater's commitment to helping you achieve that goal is their passion.

Bruce Egnater has designed, built and refined amplifiers for legends such as Steve Vai, Stevie Ray Vaughn and countless other musicians in search of the ultimate tone. With 30 years of experience, Bruce is regarded as the "amp guru", offering amp-building seminars, patenting innovative amp designs and building ground-breaking amplifiers designed to suit a wide variety of musical styles.

Egnater Amplification ranges from the 15-watt, one channel Tweaker, all the way up to the four channel 100-watt Tourmaster. Between these is the award-winning Rebel-20, Rebel-30 and the 65-watt Renegade, all loaded with a slew of innovative features.

Whether you're touring the world, recording your next masterpiece, or gigging at a local club, Egnater has an amplifier to suit your needs.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Egnater



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter