Eastwood releases Black Keys influenced Airline models

Image 1 of 3 Auerbach's guitar choices have inspired some fresh Airline models (Image credit: Tina Fultz/ZUMAPRESS.com) Eastwood releases Black Keys influences Airline models

Image 2 of 3 Here's the H78 Eastwood releases Black Keys influences Airline models

Image 3 of 3 And the non-Bigsby H77 Eastwood releases Black Keys influences Airline models

Eastwood has released two new Airline guitars, the H77 and H78, inspired by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

The new models, which replicate the original '60s Harmony H78 that Auerbach is often seen with live, are available with or without a Bigsby, and feature the original guitar's unique combination of three pickups and several thousand switches.

Both guitars have a centre block to eliminate that pesky feedback, are fitted with Gold Foil Argyle pickups and ship with a hard case.

The H77 will retail for $649, with the H78 at $799.

