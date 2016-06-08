Dwarfcraft Devices and Fuzzrocious team up for Afterlife of Pitch effects pedal

The pedal world is populated by a supportive and increasingly collaborative community of companies - as evidenced by DigiTech's recent pairings with Black Arts Toneworks and Shoe Pedals - and now cult US builders Dwarfcraft Devices and Fuzzrocious have teamed up to release their own joint effort: the Afterlife of Pitch.

Pairing Dwarfcraft's Wizard of Pitch with the Fuzzrocious Afterlife Reverb, the Afterlife of Pitch packs the glitchy pitch-shifting and massive ambience of its forebears, while adding a new glitch footswitch for additional noise endeavours - the Afterlife's original oscillation footswitch is also onboard.

The Afterlife of Pitch is available to preorder now for $315 from Dwarfcraft Devices, and will be released in July. Be warned, however: only 50 will be made (five hand-painted, 45 silk-screen printed), so if you need one in your (After)life, you'd best get a move on.