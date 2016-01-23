NAMM 2016 VIDEO: DigiTech's TRIO+ and Looking Glass pedals demoed

Image 1 of 3 Trio+ Image 2 of 3 Looking Glass Image 3 of 3 Digitech TRIO+

NAMM 2016: Just two months after its original TRIO Band Creator scooped the MIA/MusicRadar Innovation of the Year award, DigiTech have launched a new improved version, TRIO+, alongside a brand-new overdrive, the formidable Looking Glass.

We grabbed a full demo and overview at the company's NAMM 2016 stand.

PRESS RELEASES

DigiTech announce TRIO+ advanced Band Creator and Looper pedal at NAMM 2016

Building on the phenomenal success of the DigiTech TRIO, DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the addition to the range of the new TRIO+ Band Creator with Looper at Winter NAMM 2016. The TRIO+ represents a massive step forward in Band Creator Pedal evolution by providing the ability add sync'd loops to the automatically generated drums and bass.

Like the original TRIO, the TRIO+ listens to what is played and automatically generates bass and drum accompaniments that match the player's rhythmic feel and chord progressions. Users simply plug a guitar into the TRIO+, select the preferred genre, press the footswitch to teach the TRIO+ the chords and rhythm, then press the footswitch again to start playing with a customized

"The TRIO+ is borne entirely out of demands from the market after the TRIO was first introduced. We compiled a list of the top five most requested features and made them the priority for TRIO+ and I'm proud to say that we've incorporated all five into this irresistible new product. The new pedal includes a built-in synced looper, SD Memory Card expansion, and we've added an FX loop that provides improved operation with existing pedals," said Tom Cram, Marketing Manager, DigiTech.

"Now, one musician can sound like a full band with one TRIO+ pedal. For solo artists, it adds a whole new dimension to their creativity and performance. This is a great tool for any musician who wants to write, practice or jam out with some excellent, always-ready accompaniment."

The DigiTech TRIO+ provides 12 musical genres to choose from including Rock, Pop, Country, Folk, Metal, Blues, R&B, Hip Hop, Latin, and Jazz. Up to 12 song styles are available for each genre and the player can select between 4/4 and 3/4 time signatures. The TRIO+ can learn up to five different song parts- verse, chorus and bridge, for example-which can then be recalled on the fly as the song plays back. Each part has the capability to be programmed for higher intensity, perfect for adding song dynamics when going into choruses and bridges.

The TRIO+ offers total control over the virtual band's performance. In addition to its Genre and Style selector knobs, the TRIO+'s Bass and Drums controls provide volume adjustment for both instruments and the Tempo knob locks in the groove. A Simple Bass button has been added and, when selected, this will force the TRIO+ to play a simplified bass line.

The Loop control adjusts the level of your recorded loop and overdubs in the mix. An integrated Micro SD card slot allows for up to 12 songs with loops to be stored to an included 8GB Micro SD card that can be connected via the guitar amplifier input and removed, as needed.

The Alt Time button selects an alternate half time or double time setting for each song part. The TRIO+ even provides a selection of built-in effects for your guitar that vary according to the genre selected, letting users play in a power trio, jazz trio or other ensemble at the touch of a button.

The TRIO+ can be connected to a guitar amp or directly into a mixer for use with a PA system. A headphone jack with level control is also included. An optional DigiTech FS3X footswitch can be connected to the TRIO+ for hands-free selection of song parts and styles. The TRIO+ comes with a power supply and its rugged, stage-worthy metal enclosure ensures reliable operation gig after gig.

DigiTech launches new DOD Looking Glass - Class-A FET overdrive pedal

DigiTech by HARMAN and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the new DOD Looking Glass Class-A FET Overdrive in collaboration with SHOE pedals.

Dial in the ideal reflection of your sound with a set of powerful, yet simple controls. You can keep things simple and use the Looking Glass for tone shaping, glassy boost and light overdrive, or go further down the rabbit hole into the raw, psychedelic sounds of a vintage amp pushed to the brink of failure. Featuring a new hybrid of Class-A discrete FET design, the Looking Glass' asymmetrical clipping is so responsive that it can go from one end of the spectrum to the other with not only a flick of a switch, but with pick attack alone.

The Looking Glass Overdrive is collaboration between DOD and the boutique pedal company SHOE Pedals. Christopher Venter of SHOE Pedals is known for his unique circuits, colorful perspective on classic effects, and minimalist design aesthetic.

Built for maximum versatility, the Looking Glass' unique Input Filter feature allows the player to tame overly bright guitars and interacts with your guitar's pickups to help you cut through the mix without shredding the audience's ears. The versatile, intuitive pre-drive Bass Cut and post-drive Treble controls allow you to retain clarity in the mix or dial in any raunchy raw tone you desire. And, there's enough output and gain on tap to make even the Red Queen lose her head.

The Looking Glass is true bypass, which allows your guitar tone to remain pristine even when the it is off and the power supply input makes it pedalboard friendly.

Features