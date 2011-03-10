Dunlop Tortex TIII guitar picks available now

Dunlop tortex tiii guitar pick

Dunlop is celebrating 30 years of Tortex picks with a brand new model: Dunlop Tortex TIII. It boasts the usual tone and feel you'd expect from a Tortex plectrum with a Jazz III tip. Available gauges are: .50mm, .60mm, .73mm, .88mm, 1.0mm, and 1.14mm.

You can check out iheartguitarblog's review from NAMM 2011, and scroll down for the full press release. See Jim Dunlop for even more.

"A natural evolution"

"We're marking the 30th anniversary of Tortex picks withthe Tortex TIII, a natural evolution that combines the legendary tone and feel of Tortex material with the speed and precision-enhancing Jazz III tip. The Tortex TIII picksare available in all standard Tortex gauges: .50mm, .60mm, .73mm, .88mm, 1.0mm, and 1.14mm.

"For 30 years, Dunlop Manufacturing has carefully designed and manufactured Tortex picks for the characteristic memory and minimum wear that artists have come to rely on.

"For over 20 years, the Jazz III pick has been the tool of choice for artists with fast and technical styles."