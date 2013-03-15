Dropkick Murphys' ultimate St Patrick's Day setlist

IRISH music comes second only to the country’s iconic stout brand as far as St Patrick’s Day essentials go, and there are few bands more qualified to talk fist-in-the-air theatrics than Irish- American punk stalwarts Dropkick Murphys.

Every year the Bostonians play a week of hometown shows in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day, and their brand of rabble-rousing folk-rock draws crowds all year round. Fresh from recording new album Signed And Sealed In Blood, we shared some pints of the black stuff with guitarist James Lynch and vocalist/bassist Ken Casey to pick this set of St Paddy-worthy bangers. It ain’t all ‘fiddley-dee’...