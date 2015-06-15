Download Festival 2015 highlights in pictures
Not even unrelenting rain could dampen the spirits of Download's heaviest bands, and we were on site to catch the action as it happened, including up-close and personal shots of headliners Muse and Slipknot.
Join us on a pictorial journey through Donington's finest, including the likes of Faith No More, Judas Priest, The Darkness and many, many more…
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Muse
Muse headline the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Slipknot
Slipknot headline the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Judas Priest
Judas Priest play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Judas Priest
Judas Priest play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Judas Priest
Judas Priest play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Judas Priest
Judas Priest play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Judas Priest
Judas Priest play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Clutch
Clutch play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Clutch
Clutch play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
At The Gates
At The Gates play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
At The Gates
At The Gates play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil play the main stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Corrosion Of Conformity
Corrosion Of Conformity play the Encore stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Fightstar
Fightstar headline the Maverick stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Fightstar
Fightstar headline the Maverick stage on Friday 12 June at Download Festival.
Faith No More
Faith No More play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Faith No More
Faith No More play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Faith No More
Faith No More play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Faith No More
Faith No More play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Faith No More
Faith No More play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember play the main stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Ace Frehley
Ace Frehley plays the Encore stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Ace Frehley
Ace Frehley plays the Encore stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Ace Frehley
Ace Frehley plays the Encore stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Andrew W.K.
Andrew W.K. headlines the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Andrew W.K.
Andrew W.K. headlines the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
Every Time I Die
Every Time I Die play the Maverick stage on Saturday 13 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Darkness
The Darkness play a secret set on the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Ghost Inside
The Ghost Inside play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Ghost Inside
The Ghost Inside play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Ghost Inside
The Ghost Inside play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
The Ghost Inside
The Ghost Inside play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Code Orange
Code Orange play the Maverick stage on Sunday 14 June at Download Festival.
Acoustic guitar carved by Ben Woodward
Talented Download fan Ben Woodward carved the festival's name into this guitar, as well as the logos of many of the bands playing. He managed to get the acoustic signed by a host of stars, too!
Ben Woodward
And here's Ben himself, standing proud with his guitar.