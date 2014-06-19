Download Festival 2014 highlights in pictures

Now the ringing in our ears has just about subsided, it's time to reflect on the kick-ass rock action we witnessed at Download 2014.

From Main Stage behemoths Aerosmith and Fall Out Boy to bright young talent such as Marmozets and Arcane Roots, we came, we saw, we listened and they rocked our socks off.

Across the following pages you'll find a selection of our Download 2014 highlights in pictures. If this doesn't make you want to strap on a guitar, put your foot on a monitor and rock out in front of thousands of screaming fans, then nothing will...