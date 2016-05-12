DJ Ashba's top 5 tips for guitarists

For Sixx:A.M.to finally become a full-time venture, two of the biggest names in rock needed an almighty shake-up.

The band formed in 2007 but have managed to play just a handful of shows in the nine years since, due to commitments of in-demand producer frontman James Michael, Guns N’ Roses guitarist DJ Ashba and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx.

Now, Sixx AM is the number one priority.

“We are so pleased,” Ashba says. “It’s a dream come true to finally come together and admit that we are a band! We left two of the biggest bands out there: Mötley came to an end and I retired from GN’R.”

As if to drive the point home, the band have gone the whole hog and worked up not one, but two new albums. The first half of their Prayers For The Damned two-volume set is out now, with the second to come later this year.

“We went in on a mission to make two albums that complement each other so we could come out with two huge rock arena albums.” Ashba explains. “We’re really excited, and this is our heaviest guitar material to date.”

But is this a case of the band cashing in by rushing out any old half-baked idea? Not a chance, says Ashba.

“A lot of bands will do an album and then have leftover songs and polish those up and put out a double album. We didn’t do that - we wanted to make up for lost time. We wanted to make it up to the fans that stuck by us for so many years and had been patient. With two albums under our belt, we won’t have to stop touring halfway through to work on another album.

“Honestly, we all have been very fortunate that we came into this business when you could make a great living, and we have all done very well. We all had a lot of things going on in our lives, but our love for Sixx:A.M. never died - it has always been a labour of love. We can now put the big daddies to rest, and we’re now in an incredible spot.”

Ashba joined up with GN’R back in 2009 and admits that leaving the band last summer was a gut-wrenching decision, but it all came down to a need for creativity.

“Walking away from GN’R was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. I loved sharing the stage with Axl and the guys. Axl put together such an incredible bunch of musicians, and I was proud to be part of that.

“I’ll always be thankful for Axl believing in me. But it’s not my band and it never will be. I was performing songs written before I got there. I had a blast doing it, and I will cherish it. But we did a 19-day sold-out run on the Sixx:A.M. Modern Vintage tour and it was that tour of playing my own songs - songs that came from my soul - and seeing how they connected to the fanbase, I could not put that feeling into words, and I realised that I needed to follow my heart.”

As Prayers For The Damned Vol 1 hit the stores, we asked DJ to share his top tips for guitarists, and here's what he had to say.

