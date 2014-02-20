Nikki Sixx on the final days of Mötley Crüe

“The thing is that I’ve known the guys from Mötley Crüe longer than just about everybody.

"After the press conference, I came home and took my dog into the back yard and the stars were so bright. No one was home and I was standing there quietly looking up at my mom, dad, grandma and grandpa and my sister who have all passed away. I have a sister in Seattle but besides her that’s it. I’ve known the guys in this band longer than I’ve known anybody else. I looked up and said, ‘We did it!’ I started laughing out loud like a mad man. My dog looked at me like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’

“There’s all kinds of emotions coming out. There’s pride, realisation that this is the end. What’s going to happen when I have the ability to look at my calendar and realise that I have nine months out of every year that I don’t have to be on the road? I can take SIXX AM and tour, I can do photography, there’s a lot I can do.

"Right now because of touring and my radio show, time wise I’m doing more street photography and I just did a piece for Addiction in Canada. I did that during the tour because I don’t have time to do proper studio photography. All of a sudden there’s all these opportunities. I’ll have more time to write books, to work with SIXX AM, I’m working on a Broadway play. All of the guys have stuff to do. In that sense this is a gift. But I’ll miss it.”