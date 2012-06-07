Dispatch premiere video for new song, Not Messin'

Circles Around The Sun is the first studio album from Dispatch in 12 years

There's a little bit of John Ford, a dash of Sergio Leone and even a nod to Richard Brooks (those tree-lined shots are straight out of In Cold Blood) in Not Messin', the new video from Dispatch, which is also the first single from their upcoming album, Circles Around The Sun.

Rather than a shoot-out, however, things turn into a hoedown, as the clip features line dancing from

extras, many of them from the town of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, where the video was shot.

Circles Around The Sun (due out 21 August) is the first album in 12 years from the massively successful indie band comprised of Chad Stokes, Brad Corrigan and Pete Francis. Formed in 1996, the group released four enthusiastically received studio albums before announcing an extended hiatus in 2002.

Dispatch reformed in 2007, playing three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and issuing a six-song EP last year. The group is hitting the road this summer and fall, starting with performances at Bonnaroo 8-10 June.