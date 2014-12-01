Dimebag week: Watch Dimebag host a 45-minute guitar clinic from 1993!

It's been 10 years since Dimebag's tragic death, and to mark the anniversary we're posting Dimebag related content every day this week.

In the video below - shot at a guitar clinic for Randall amps in 1993 - Dime discusses his gear, tone, technique, influences, the famous Dean From Hell and much more!

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now, paying tribute to Dimebag Darrell and his profound influence on metal guitar.

It features brand new interviews with Dime's Pantera bandmates (Vinnie Paul Abbott, Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown) and his guitar peers (Zakk Wylde, Scott Ian, Kerry King and more). As well as this, we speak to Dimebag's guitar tech, Grady Champion and Dean Guitars' founder Dean Zelinski to get the low-down on Dime's gear, plus the making of the Dean Razorback.

Buy a copy of Total Guitar 261: Dimebag here