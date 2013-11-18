DigiTech announces Element multi-fx pedals

Image 1 of 2 DigiTech Element XP (MSRP $159.95) DigiTech Element XP Image 2 of 2 DigiTech Element (MSRP $119.95) DigiTech Element

Two new multi-fx units are on the way from DigiTech: the Element and Element XP are marketed as the firm's solution to combining "state-of-the-art effects processing" and affordability.

The headline features are the 38 effects (on the XP - 34 on the expression pedal-less Element), 12 amp and nine cab models, plus a "pedalboard-style control layout" - all for an MSRP of $159.95 (approx. £99), or $119.95 (approx. £74) for the Element.

The effects and amps are modelled on the usual suspects (among them the Tube Screamer and Big Muff, plus significant Fender and Marshall amplifiers) and there are also 100 supplied factory presets, 100 user-defined preset slots and a drum machine with a selection of 45 different jam-along tracks.

On the downside, connectivity is limited - while there is a 3.5mm aux-in and headphone output, the usually ubiquitous USB connection, audio interface, PC-based editing software and 1/4" stereo outputs have been sacrificed to keep the price point as low as possible.

Check out the full press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The elements of perfect guitar tone start here: HARMAN's DigiTech today announced the introduction of its Element and Element XP, two versatile guitar multi-effects pedals that offer hundreds of sounds, effects, amps and cabinets, drum machine and much more.

The DigiTech Element XP features an expression pedal and offers 38 effects, while the Element provides 34 effects. The Element XP and Element both deliver state-of-the-art effects processing with six classic overdrive and distortion stompboxes, 12 amps and cabinets and 28 pedals. The Element XP and Element both feature a pedalboard-style control layout that is simple to use and lets players quickly adjust and save their settings to fit their personal styles.

"Our new Element XP and Element multi-effects pedals bring an incredible array of classic and contemporary guitar sounds to players everywhere, at prices that offer outstanding value," said Scott Klimt, marketing manager for DigiTech.

"We spent a great deal of time and effort getting everything right, to give guitarists an affordable yet high quality guitar effects processor that is not just useful, but inspiring."

Overdrive and distortion are elemental to every guitarist's sonic arsenal, and the Element XP and Element offer stompboxes inspired by the legendary Ibanez® TS-9 Tube Screamer™, DOD® 250 Preamp/Overdrive, Boss® DS-1 Distortion, DigiTech Grunge, DigiTech Death Metal and Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi™.

The amplifiers include many of the classics that defined the sound of rock and roll, like the '57 Fender® Tweed Deluxe™, '65 Fender "Blackface" Twin Reverb™, '68 Marshall® Super Lead "Plexi" with slant Celestion® "Greenback" 4 x 12 cabinet, '83 Marshall® JCM800™, '63 Vox AC 30™ Top Boost with "Blue Back" speakers, '01 Mesa/Boogie® Dual Rectifier™ and other all-time greats.

The Element XP and Element provide a dazzling array of effects: compressor, 3-band EQ, flanger, phaser, tremolo, vibrato, chorus, rotary simulator, envelope filter, step filter, spring reverb, room reverb, noise gate, an acoustic guitar simulator and many others.

The Element XP adds four expression pedal-based effects including the Dunlop® Cry Baby™ wah wah, Vox® Clyde McCoy™ wah, a full-range wah and a volume pedal - even DigiTech's dramatic Whammy™ pitch shift and YaYa™ and AutoYa™ wah effects.

Guitarists can choose from 100 factory presets that encompass a host of musical genres, and create and save 100 more custom preset sounds. 45 different drum tracks are available to jam and practice along with, and both models include a built-in tuner.

The Element XP and Element feature a 1/4-inch guitar input and a 1/4-inch stereo output jack that can be connected to either an amplifier or a mixer for direct recording using the Amp/Mixer mode switch. The Element XP and Element have a dedicated headphone jack and an Aux input to jam along with favorite songs. Both pedals include a power supply so no batteries are needed.

The DigiTech Element XP and Element multi-effects pedals will be available in October 2013 at suggested retail prices of $119.95 and $159.95 respectively.

HARMAN (www.HARMAN.com) designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of audio, lighting and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. It is a recognized world leader across its customer segments with premium brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, and Mark Levinson®, and leading-edge connectivity, safety and audio technologies.