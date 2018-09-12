DevilDriver's Dez Fafara: the 10 records that changed my life

"Man, there were 100 records that changed my life, so choosing 10 is real difficult," says DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara, sounding genuinely pained at having been asked to keep his list in double figures.

Over the next 30 minutes or so, MusicRadar hears Dez cover plenty of musical ground, but there's one thing in common with just about all of his picks: an authentically aggressive, punk-rock attitude.

"Aggressive music was an outlet for me," he says. "I had a rough childhood, a very violent childhood; I ran away from home at 15 and was sleeping under bridges. What took me out of my parents fighting and me getting beat by stepfathers was aggressive music. It gave me and my friends an outlet from our fucked-up lives.

"It's empowerment. The best thing for an artist is when someone comes up and tells you that your music helped them get through some shit. That's the greatest thing, not, 'Oh you were the best band on the night or you have the best look or you have the best song.'"

Having the best song might not be the absolute number one accolade, but DevilDriver have their share of crackers. Dez puts the band's rich vein of form down to the reason: the vibe.

"When the vibe is not compromised, the music is amazing and that's what is happening with this band on this album," he says. "I know a hundred bands our size or bigger that all tour together that all hate each other. You can hear it on their records, you can feel it on stage, you can feel it backstage. That's misery walking.

"This is the only business where people think you need to keep it together. If you haven't gotten along with somebody for 10 years and it's horrible touring with each other, then why would you want to do that? This band has a killer vibe. I could have put down a sleeping bag and slept at the rehearsal studio last night, I was having such a great time."

