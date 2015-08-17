Disturbed's David Draiman and Dan Donegan: the 10 records that changed our lives

“We realised we had the itch,” smiles Disturbed frontman David Draiman. “I think this band was feeling the withdrawal symptoms a little too hard!”

It’s been four years since the Chicago heavyweights announced their hiatus, during which Draiman got married, became a father, produced a Trivium record and launched new project Device. You could say he’s been fairly busy, but with Disturbed reuniting for sixth album, Immortalized, he’ll be jumping into the deep end once more. The batteries are charged. It’s time to crush arenas again.

“The only thing that wasn’t working before was that it had become predictable and monotonous… Sometimes you need to stoke those coals a bit, and the only way to do that to is give it more oxygen. Let things breathe for a while.

“This reunion started with a visit from Dan [Donegan, Disturbed guitarist] who came to see me and my family in Austin, he hadn’t seen my son yet. Then we all had dinner in Chicago, the ball continued to roll and a few weeks later, Dan sent over the first batch of ideas.”

The guitarist had, too, been enjoying the oxygen, trading the jetset rockstar life for something perhaps a bit more wholesome and well… normal. He would be at school meetings and coaching football, just a regular dad soaking up some much-needed time away from the rock ’n’ roll circus. Well, at least for a while…

“Once we got back in a room together and talked about it, we realised how much we missed Disturbed. I went back and watched our Decade Of Disturbed DVD to reflect on where we’d gotten to since starting out as a local band in the Chicago suburbs, playing to a handful of people and later headlining the biggest festivals in the world.

“It opened my eyes to what a ride it’s been for us, and I felt like I wanted to go back to that. This is our baby, and this record is what brought us together again. We realised we have an amazing songwriting partnership here.”

And it’s time to find out the influences behind that partnership, as David and Dan outline the 10 records that changed their lives…