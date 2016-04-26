Whitfield Crane: the 10 records that changed my life

As lead singer of multi-platinum rock brats Ugly Kid Joe back in the '90s, Whitfield Crane almost certainly never envisaged releasing a reflective album of heartfelt, stripped down songs. But that's what he's about to do as one half of RICHARDS/CRANE, alongside Dropbox and Godsmack man Lee Richards.

The album came out of their previous entanglement as members of Another Animal, and features guest performances by the likes of classical Indian artist Vishal Vaid and Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge and Slash fame.

We caught up with Whitfield and asked him about the key records that influenced his development and continue to guide his musical journey.

Richards/Crane will be released on May 20.