Denis Leary: the 10 records that changed my life

Denis Leary returns to TV in top form on Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, his upcoming comedy series debuting July 16 on FX in which he portrays Johnny Rock, a washed-up, middle-aged frontman who reunites his former band, the Heathens (rechristened the Assassins), as a vehicle for the singing daughter he never knew (played luminously by Liz Gillies).

Mining the subject of music for comedy isn’t new for Leary – in the early part of his career, he ruthlessly dismantled rockers such as Sting, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in his comedy routines. “You never know how musicians are gonna react when you lay into them,” Leary tells MusicRadar. “After I made fun of Sting, he called me a c**t in Rolling Stone. My mother called me up and said, ‘Do you know that this Sting fellow called you a c**t?’ I said, ‘Ma, that’s like a notch on my belt.’ I thought it was great.”

It remains to be seen whether Sting ever winds up guest-starring on Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, but Leary, who shares a David Bowie obsession with his character Johnny Rock, is hoping that the Thin White Duke can be lured to make an appearance. “I’m the biggest Bowie fan in the world, so I’m hoping we can get him on the show one day,” he says. “He’s a good actor, so that would be incredible if we can pull that off.”

Rounding out the Assassins are actors John Corbett, Robert Kelly, John Ales and Elaine Hendrix. Leary concludes that musical aptitude wasn’t a cast member requirement, but in the cases of Hendrix and Corbett, it’s proved to be a big plus. “Elaine can definitely sing, so we’re good there,” he says. “And as for John, who plays Flash, he’s great – he sings and plays guitar. He knows how to carry the guitar the way it’s supposed to be carried.”

Whereas Leary’s last show, Rescue Me, was a drama with touches of lighter moments, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll is first and foremost a comedy, although it features splashes of poignancy (most of them focusing on Johnny Rock and his daughter, Gigi).

“Comedy isn’t easy, but it’s easier for me than drama, especially if you cast your show the right way,” Leary says. “I give my actors a lot of leeway to play around and improvise. Knowing that this show is a comedy is a lot more fun for me. I know we’re going to have our serious moments, so I can get into them when need be.”

On the following pages, Leary runs down the 10 records that changed his life.