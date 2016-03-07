Deafheaven's Kerry McCoy on black metal, Johnny Marr and armchair critics

Baby Blue sounds like a key song for the band on this record, in the way it seems to combine a number of your influences…

“For me that was a weird thing because a lot of that happened in the practice space instead of happening at home. I’ve had that three-chord progression at the beginning since Sunbather and just hadn’t used them, and they weren’t in that arpeggiated pattern. They were going to be an interlude on Sunbather but I didn’t use them. So I took that and added a phaser to it.

If you could take Johnny Marr and put him in Rush for a second, that was my idea for Baby Blue

“My idea was that if you could take Johnny Marr and put him in Rush for a second, that was my idea for that intro. Then that part before it kicks in, for me that’s Russian Circles, and I love that band. When it does kick in, that’s essentially my ode to this old Bay Area screamo band called Funeral Diner. And we just wanted to do this big heavy mid-tempo thing, dirge-y yet melodic. Then the end is a total homage to Slayer.

“So I guess it’s a key track but we love all the songs on this record. We’ve always just done what we want to do, if it works we’ll do it. Not to say we’re super crazy for that but it was wanting to combine all those influences on one song.”

There’s also some Metallica in that melodic wah solo too?

“That’s just a part of this record of trying to incorporate classic era Hammett, like Ride The Lightning. Obviously I’m not as fast or technically able as that guy. But the whole record has that, there’s Hetfield-style riffing, or my take on it. I don’t think I went too overboard with the solos but when I want to put one in, for me it’s usually Hammett and Mustaine’s [contributions] to Kill ’Em All, that’s what I’ve been really into recently.”

Do you think there is common ground between post-rock and black metal guitar?

I’ve always been of the opinion that the only thing that separates genres with riffs is what you do with them

“Absolutely. Because of the way the band started with myself, a lot of the way I write is taking a rhythm riff and then trying to see if I can play some kind of lead at the same time as playing a rhythm. Which is why a lot of the chords are kind of weird.

“I’ve always been of the opinion that the only thing that separates genres with riffs is what you do with them. If you take a Cranberries riff and you put it through a Burzum production, at that tempo and stretch the riff out, you can totally write a black metal song with that riff. It’s an E minor riff that’s simple, sad and atmospheric.

“To me it’s simple, I don’t understand why more people don’t get that. You can take an At The Gates riff, delay it and put a bunch of reverb on it and make it into a very dark post-rock song. You can do the same with a post-rock song and turn it into thrash metal or whatever. That’s the key to our band; riffs are riffs, but the context you put them in determines the genre.”

Don't Miss

Me and my guitar special edition with 26 players (including Deafheaven)