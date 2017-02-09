Me and my guitar: Mastodon's Bill Kelliher

When Bill Kelliher switched from Gibson to ESP, little did we realise he’d produce two signature models in the space of a year, the second of which is the Sparrowhawk, which you can see in the Mastodon guitarist's hands above.

We caught up with Bill at NAMM 2017 to get the lowdown on the new model that he calls “his baby”, how he came up with the new body shape, his tunings and signature Lace Divinator pickups.

The Military Green Sunburst Satin-finished bird will cost $1,703 when it swoops in later this year. Mastodon, meanwhile, are prepping their new album, Emperor Of Sand, out on 31 March.