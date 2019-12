Originally released as a Mac/PC plugin, db Audioware's Flying Haggis virtual guitar amp rig is now available for the iPad.

This features a preamp and tone stack, effects and a range of speaker/mic emulations. Flying Haggis comes with 60 factory presets, supports Audiobus and offers MIDI control so that you can switch between presets and tweak parameters using external hardware.

Flying Haggis for iPad is available now from the Apple App Store priced at $6.99/£4.99.