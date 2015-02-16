Dave Cobb's top 5 tips for producers

With his organic, traditionalist approach to recording, heard on critical and popular hits by Jason Isbell, Shooter Jennings, Sturgill Simpson and Jamey Johnson, Dave Cobb has become Nashville's most in-demand music maker. But the first-call producer blanches at the idea that he has a signature sound, insisting that the only aesthetic he tries to capture is driven by and unique to each artist.

"None of the producers I really admire has what you'd call a signature sound," Cobb says. "In many ways, I feel like the role of a producer is to be sort of invisible. You shouldn't notice what the guy behind the glass is doing; you should only hear the artist. If the producer is calling attention to himself, he's doing something wrong."

Cobb operates his own studio, located inside his West Nashville home, but he insists that he's comfortable with the idea of making records anywhere – and on whatever medium. "It's the results that matter," he says. "There’s all kinds of ways to get results nowadays: It probably means recording in your basement or kitchen. It probably means using your laptop or iPhone. Maybe it means going into a big studio for a day or two. It's all of those things. A good producer can make a record anywhere because the only real limitation to creativity is your mind."

During his early days, Cobb had different ideas about record making. As guitarist/bassist for the band Tender Idols, he noticed that various big-name producers had their own gear cases flown in to studios by companies like Rock-It Cargo. "That to me was the ultimate sign of success," he says with a laugh. "I thought to myself, ‘One day, I’m gonna be one of those guys and have my gear flown around in cases.’"

The reality nowadays is quite different: "I’ve never flown cartage anywhere," he notes. "There’s no budgets for that. There’s no tape budgets, maintenance budgets, none of that stuff. Occasionally you get a drum tech, but it’s rare. Back in the day, there were drum techs in the studio every day, whether you needed them or not. It’s lean and mean now, but that's OK. If you can’t make a record on your own, you’re not gonna last.”

On the following pages, Cobb runs down his top five tips for producers.