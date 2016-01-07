Daughter's Igor Haefeli talks second album Not To Disappear: "There was a point where we could have self-destructed"

So hot concrete, LA highways… How do the images on this album differ to the images that you associated with If You Leave?

“I think the difference is that If You Leave was more of a landscape. I became more involved in my mind, visually speaking, with this idea of big valleys and all that kind of thing, whereas this one is more urban. Even from just living in Dalston in London, as well, in summer it gets all kinds of weird! That’s just how I personally relate to it.

A song like Alone With You, I see that as a sort of lament of modern city life

“Even a song like Alone With You, I see that as a sort of lament of modern city life, but obviously in quite an intimate sort of way, but for Elena it’s her own story.”

Right, so that idea that we live in a closer proximity to each other than ever, but…

“But we’re still very lonely and very alienated, even, from our jobs and each other.”

You’re an atmospheric, effects-focussed player. Do you think you’ve been able to include more of yourself on this record?

“I don’t know. I try not to think about it as having ‘my thing’ come across, because I also produced the record and I have to be really mindful of that. But at the same time, because I’m producing the record, a lot more of my sensibility comes across, in a way. From a guitar point of view, I just tried to get the best sound I could, but it was very much about the sound needing to fit the mix, rather than needing to be mixed in.”