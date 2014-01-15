Danny Masterson: the 10 records that changed my life
"As long as I can remember, my mom had music filling the house daily," says actor Danny Masterson, star of the TBS sitcom Men At Work. "It was everything from Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, The Moody Blues and The Boss to all the Motown/Stax/Chess Records greats."
His mother's playlist undoubtedly gave Masterson much to draw from during the eight years he spent portraying the acerbic, stash-loving Steven Hyde on the smash comedy That '70 Show, but as for his own musical tastes, the actor says that it all began "with the hair metal and hip-hop of the '80s. Starting in the '90s, I moved into grunge, garage rock, indie rock and indie electro."
With Men At Work kicking off its third season tonight on TBS and two films set for release this year, Masterson's dance card would appear to be filled, but he maintains a busy and successful dual career as a globe-trotting DJing, working both clubs and music festivals under the handle DJ Mom Jeans.
"I started DJing house parties in the '90s because most party DJs sucked and played for themselves," Masterson explains. "I'll play anything to make the ladies dance – The Thong Song, Holiday Road, Only In My Dreams, You're The One That I Want. I don't care if it's cheesy or not. Those are party bangers."
On the following pages, Masterson runs down his 10 "life-changing" records. Men At Work's season premiere airs tonight, January 15th, on TBS.
Pearl Jam - No Code (1996)
“My most favorite band. Obviously, Ten is one of the greatest albums in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, but No Code has a special place in my heart.
“Maybe it's Jack Irons on drums? Who knows?”
Radiohead - Hail To The Thief (2003)
“Greatest band of all time? Quite possibly. Least appreciated album? Most likely.
“My favorite song they've ever made? Scatterbrain. Radiohead’s protest album – mind-blowing.”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever to Tell (2003)
“I'm so in love with Karen O, it's embarrassing. I found this band when Blender (my most-favorite music periodical, may it rest in peace) reviewed their EP.
“I heard Miles Away and Our Time, and it was like getting hit by a bus. Then they released this album and didn't miss on a single note. I mean, Date With The Night? C’mon... “
The Strokes - Is This It (2001)
"I found this album when it was released on Rough Trade UK in the fall of 2001 and thought, ‘How did these kids make a perfect debut album?’
“This record was my ‘age 20s’ version of Pearl Jam’s Ten.”
The Walkmen - Bows & Arrows (2004)
“I bought this for The Rat. Expected a one-and-done, only to discover one of my Top 10 albums of all time.
“A perfect mixture of ‘fuck yeah’ rock and indie ballads.”
Morrissey - Bona Drag (1990)
“My favorite record from junior high. Unlike most people, this album and Kill Uncle were what made me discover The Smiths.”
The Rapture - Echoes (2003)
“Grunge, garage rock and now Indie Electro is born for me. I know this is my Top 10 album list but this record would make the Top 5.
“Dance music that actually made me dance, and love songs that actually made me wanna cry.”
The White Stripes - De Stijl (2000)
“Jack White – no one can touch him.”
The Black Crowes/Amorica (1994)
“They made four amazing albums, but this is my favorite. The Black Crowes were my favorite band through the early ‘90s that weren’t from Seattle.
“I was working in and falling in love with Park City, Utah when this came out and must have played it a thousand times driving to and from work.”
NWA - Straight Outta Compton (1988)
“I knew every lyric by age 13. Cube, Dre, E and Ren – they were so good.
“Obviously, I had no idea what the hell they were talking about being an Irish kid from New York, but I loved the way it sounded.”