Danny Masterson: the 10 records that changed my life

"As long as I can remember, my mom had music filling the house daily," says actor Danny Masterson, star of the TBS sitcom Men At Work. "It was everything from Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, The Moody Blues and The Boss to all the Motown/Stax/Chess Records greats."

His mother's playlist undoubtedly gave Masterson much to draw from during the eight years he spent portraying the acerbic, stash-loving Steven Hyde on the smash comedy That '70 Show, but as for his own musical tastes, the actor says that it all began "with the hair metal and hip-hop of the '80s. Starting in the '90s, I moved into grunge, garage rock, indie rock and indie electro."

With Men At Work kicking off its third season tonight on TBS and two films set for release this year, Masterson's dance card would appear to be filled, but he maintains a busy and successful dual career as a globe-trotting DJing, working both clubs and music festivals under the handle DJ Mom Jeans.

"I started DJing house parties in the '90s because most party DJs sucked and played for themselves," Masterson explains. "I'll play anything to make the ladies dance – The Thong Song, Holiday Road, Only In My Dreams, You're The One That I Want. I don't care if it's cheesy or not. Those are party bangers."

On the following pages, Masterson runs down his 10 "life-changing" records. Men At Work's season premiere airs tonight, January 15th, on TBS.