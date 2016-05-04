Cort taps exotic woods for new Grand Regal acoustic guitars

South Korean mega-brand Cort is taking a trip around the world with its latest line of acoustic guitars , the Grand Regal, as it employs exotic wood combinations never before used in Cort production.

The GA5F-MD kickstarts the range, and features a Grand Auditorium body shape with solid European spruce top, Madagascar rosewood back and sides, mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard - the actual woods themselves don't sound especially exotic to us, but we're guessing their provenance provides the draw here.

A Fishman Presys EQ provides plugged-in tones, while the guitar also boasts a 45mm bone nut and ebony bridge pins.

The Cort Grand Regal GA5F-MD is available now for $599.99 - more models will be added to the range throughout the year.