Corey Taylor "on the fence" about new Slipknot album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said he's still unsure about the band's future, although he's beginning to feel more positive about it. The Iowa-based metal outfit recently concluded a three-week European tour - Slipknot's first since the death of bassist Paul Gray last year.

During a 11 July online webchat to promote his book, Seven Deadly Sins, Taylor was asked to discuss his thoughts on recording a new Slipknot album. "I feel better about it, but I'm still kind of on the fence," he replied. "We're taking baby steps and we're going to take our time."

Taylor added that he really enjoyed Slipknot's weekend performance when they headlined the Sonisphere festival in Knebworth, England, and he appreciated the two minutes of silence dedicated to Gray. "I did enjoy the show," he said. "The whole tour has been great. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who participated in the two minutes of silence for Paulie. He would have been so proud."

For this tour, original Slipknot bassist has played with the band. Before the group headed to Europe, drummer Joey Jordison and percussionist Shawn Crahan strongly stated their positions that Slipknot should make another album. Taylor responded to their comments during an interview with a Michigan radio station: "The only thing we've really sat down together as a band and talked about was the tour, and what we're gonna do and whatnot. But I'm not the guy who's gonna sugarcoat anything, I'm not the one who's gonna spoonfeed false hope to the fans, especially about something like this. I'm not the guy that's going to lie to the fans."