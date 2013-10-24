Cool and classic basses: Fender Bullet B30

Always keen to offer short scale models in their bass range, Fender introduced the Bullet in 1982. With its Tele-style headstock the Bullet is a visually much better proportioned bass than its Mustang and Musicmaster predecessors.

In true Fender fashion it makes use of earlier components like the Mustang down-sized split coil pickup and a pair of cylindrical amp knobs. The P-Bass style single ply white scratchplate makes this look like a real Fender design.

The Bullet was offered in two more versions, the B34 which was a full scale version and the B40 was given a 20th fret.