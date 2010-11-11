Classic Rock Roll Of Honour award winners - the full list

Last night the sixth Marshall-sponsored Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards paid homage to rock's finest with a star-studded ceremony at the Camden Roundhouse.

A suited and booted MusicRadar was lucky enough to be attendance at what turned out to be an emotional and - with a little help from Master Of Ceremonies Alice Cooper and live performances from ex-Thunder guitarist Luke Morley's band The Union, Alter Bridge (pictured below) featuring Slash and Cheap Trick - suitably loud event.

Alter bridge

Tear-jerkers

Ronnie James Dio's widow Wendy picked up the late legend's Tommy Vance Inspiration award with a touching acceptance speech while John Paul Jones dedicated his Outstanding Contribution gong to the other half of rock's greatest rhythm section John Bonham - a sentiment which easily roused the loudest applaud of the evening.

Tony Iommi (pictured below) also presented his long-standing band mate Geezer Butler with the Metal Guru award - you get the picture, you could pretty much cut the love in the room with a knife there was so much of it.

Tony iommi

Don't Stop Believin'

Perhaps the most puzzling winner of the night was the Event Of The Year. Not Download, not Sonisphere, not even Classic Rock's very own High Voltage festival - the award went to Journey's Don't Stop Believin'. A song which has plagued airwaves and pop culture thanks to Joe McElderry's 2009 X Factor performance, that Glee cover and since featuring on the very last scene from The Sopranos.

Watch a beleaguered John Paul Jones trying to answer which version he prefers courtesy of the BBC (clue: it's not the Glee version).

Slash

And gear nerds will be pleased/jealous to know that we were treated to a first glance and listen to Slash's Marshall AFD100 amp head (the prototype which is on it's way to Guitarist magazine for the full review treatment as we type).

Check out Classic Rock for a full breakdown of the night's events and click 'next' for the full list of winners.

Classic Rock Roll Of Honour award winners

Living Legend award (sponsored by Marshall)

Rush

Band Of The Year (sponsored by Live Nation)

AC/DC

Reissue of The Year (sponsored by Alchemy)

Exile On Main St - The Rolling Stones

Album Of The Year (sponsored by Mascot)

Slash - Slash

Event Of The Year

Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Best New Band (sponsored by Sonisphere)

The Union

Film Of The Year (sponsored by Entertainment One)

Oil City Confidential

Outstanding Contribution (sponsored by Monitor Audio)

John Paul Jones

Metal Guru (sponsored by Kawasaki)

Geezer Butler

Spirit Of Prog (sponsored by Mean Fiddler)

Rick Wakeman

Breakthrough Act (sponsored by Universal/Lost)

Imelda May

Childline Rocks award

Glenn Hughes

Innovator (sponsored by Fender)

Killing Joke

Classic Songwriter (sponsored by Rock Radio)

Roy Wood

Rick nielsen

The Classic Album Award (sponsored by Eagle Vision)

Cheap Trick (Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen pictured above)

The Marshall '11' award

Michael Schenker

Tommy Vance Inspiration award (sponsored by Metropolis)

Ronnie James Dio

VIP Award (sponsored by currencies.co.uk)

John Jackson