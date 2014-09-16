Chuck Ragan on his punk roots, acoustic guitar and Till Midnight

How did you get into punk rock?

“I wasn’t allowed to listen to rock ’n’ roll. I wasn’t allowed to go buy records and if I did, I’d have to hide ’em. I grew up in a somewhat conservative, Southern Baptist family, so I was surrounded by Cajun music, old gospel hymns; this Christian, spirit-driven music, bluegrass and a little bit of country… as long as it wasn’t secular country, [laughs].

“At the same time, I found skateboarding, which just spun my head around and I started finding bands; Bad Brains, GBH, Germs, Metallica, Public Enemy… just a wide and strange range of different cultures in music.

"We used to skateboard at a friend’s house, and we played all these tapes – all this crazy stuff that excited me and scared me! Then, every once in a while, my friend’s dad would say, ‘Alright boys, I’ll put my music on now!’ and he’d put on CCR [Creedence Clearwater Revival], Woody Guthrie, Townes Van Zandt, old Dylan stuff, a lot of Cajun music, too, because we were in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"All the music we were listening to kind of became seamless: Townes Van Zandt one minute, early Metallica the next!”

So the guitar was the obvious next move?

“I was 12 years old or so when I begged for my first guitar; an electric. They finally broke down and bought me the package… And I didn’t even know the first thing! I didn’t even know you had to press down on the frets. I took it home, turned all the knobs all the way up and just started wailin’ on the thing.

"They gave me about 20 minutes of fun with it, then the door swings open and my father scoops it up, and I never saw it again: gone! But the cool thing is that the following day when I came home from school, there was an acoustic guitar laying up against my bed.

"So they were supportive… in a sense [laughs].”

How does acoustic music square with punk rock for you?

“People aren’t always aware how long I’ve been doing [acoustic music]. I think I first played with an acoustic guitar by myself in front of people about 27 years ago, so way before Hot Water…

"I’ve always played solo stuff, and recorded a little bit, although I never had the resources that I had through the band… and definitely nobody cared as much [laughs].

“I’ve always seen a lot of parallels between [the genres]. You could probably say the same things about many genres, but those genres can be very personal, they can be very forthright, very political, angry or sentimental. And all of them can be used as a vehicle to help raise awareness towards social causes.

"I guess a lot of it stems from those memories from my friends’ house. It became a seamless soundtrack to our lives.”