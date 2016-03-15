Chris Hadfield reveals what to expect when playing guitar in space

While spending 160 days in space as commander of Expedition 35 on the International Space Station, Chris Hadfield shot to fame with his cover of David Bowie's Space Oddity.

That's not all his musical output from the mission, however, as the astronaut also recorded an entire album aboard the space station, entitled Space Sessions: Songs From A Tin Can - it's the first album ever recorded in space, and available in October.

There's no-one more qualified, then, to discuss the problems any budding astronauts may face while playing guitar in space - watch Hadfield outline his experience with CBC above, and explain how you can replicate it yourself by, erm, standing on your head.