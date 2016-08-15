Charvel unveils limited-edition Guthrie Govan signature guitar in Britannica Red

Guthrie Govan is the torchbearer of modern guitar virtuosity, and Charvel has paid homage to his brilliance with a new version of his shred-ready signature guitar model.

Finished in a new Britannica Red finish with black 'burst, this limited-run guitar otherwise continues the theme of the Aristocrats guitarist's 2014 model, with a San Dimas body, bird's eye maple top and specially contoured heel.

Elsewhere, the bolt-on flame maple neck is heated and dried to sound and feel older, and comes with a compound 12-16" radius fretboard and 24 frets.

Finally, a trio of Charvel custom MF pickups are complemented by a Charvel locking vibrato with Tremol-No unit.

To land yourself one of these beauties, you may well have to be an aristocrat of sorts yourself, as the MSRP is a mighty $5,714.30. We'd love to see a more affordable version one day, Charvel…