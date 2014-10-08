Charvel announces the new Pro Mod Series Super Stock SD1 FR Special Edition

PRESS RELEASE: Charvel is proud to announce the release of the new Pro Mod Series Super Stock SD1 FR Special Edition.

Built for center stage, the spotlight and your favorite solo, Charvel's limited-run Super Stock So-Cal Silver Sparkle is a dazzling high-performance instrument. Its sleek So-Cal body is clad in a scintillating silver-sparkle finish that looks stunning beneath the stage lights, elegantly complemented by a matching headstock and black pickguard.

Other premium features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and comfortable Pro Mod profile, fast and smooth compound-radius rosewood fingerboard (12"-16") with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan '59 (neck) and JB (bridge) humbucking pickups, three-position chrome-tip toggle pickup switch and single knurled control knob (master volume), Floyd Rose Original tremolo bridge and locking nut, and non-locking Charvel tuners.

For more information, visit Charvel.com