Chad Smith video drum lesson - coming soon!

Ever wanted a private lesson from Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chickenfoot and the Bombastic Meatbats? Well, that's what you're going to get in the next few weeks, as MusicRadar is going to sit with one of rock's heaviest hitting and most versatile sticksman around for some video pointers.

In addition, we'll present exclusive footage of Chad soundchecking with the Bombastic Meatbats as they prepare for a three-night stand (19 - 21 November) at New York City's famed Iridium Club.

And should you live in New York or a planning a trip, you can still by tickets to see this explosive ensemble that mixes rock, funk, jazz and fusion in manner all their own. Visit the Iridium Club website for details.

Anything in particular you want to learn from Chad? Hey...he might take requests.