Image 1 of 3 Cassidy CE Series Image 2 of 3 Cassidy CE Series 2 Image 3 of 3 Cassidy CE Series 3

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: The Cassidy CE Series hand picks some of the most stunning models combining traditional design with a range of beautifully detailed finishes.

The CE range falls within a price range that is accessible to most guitarists while offering a level of quality that will meet the expectations of any gigging guitarist.

We are confident that the models within the CE range fully achieve our primary mission of "making quality affordable".

The video above includes a primary feature of the CE Series, the CE751, but there are a number of other models available. While specifications for the full series are available on our website, here is a technical summary of the CE751…

Body: three-piece solid mahogany with / 12mm flame maple carved top in natural high gloss finish

Neck: set / mahogany

Fretboard: Indian rosewood with pearl / abalone dart inlays and optional Tree Of Knowledge upgrade

Binding: none / abalone inlay to headstock

Frets: 24

Tuners: Korean die cast locking in gold

Nut: ABS black

Bridge: Korean tremelo system in gold

Pickups: H+H zebra configuration alnico V magnets. Neck 7.2k / 3.8H. Bridge 8k / 5.0H

Controls: three-way switch plus single volume and tone controls

Return to the Cassidy booth