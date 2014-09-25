More

Carl Verheyen UK tour

A-list session guitarist tours the UK

Carl Verheyen with his LSL S-type guitar
If you're a fan of great guitar playing, you won't want to miss seeing Carl Verheyen on his short run of UK gigs. This A-list session guitarist (the guitar work in the George Clooney/Quentin Tarantino film, From Dusk To Dawn is Carl) and Supertramp's lead guitarist has had a long running solo career with 13 albums to his name.

Covering various styles from rock and blues to jazz and country, the man that Robben Ford calls 'a real guitar player' is well known for his ability to play almost anything, incredibly well.

To promote his new album, Mustang Run, Carl is touring the UK with his trio that includes Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Frank Gambale) on bass and John Madler (The Who, Michael Lee Firkins) on drums.

Sept 25, 2014
London/England
Borderline

Sept 26, 2014
Manchester/England
Band On The Wall

Sept 27, 2014
Kendal/England
The Brewery Arts Centre

Sept 28, 2014
Cardiff/Wales
The Globe

Sept 29, 2014
Leamington Spa/England
The Zephyr Lounge

Sept 30, 2014
Chesterfield, UK
Realtime Live

Oct 2, 2014
Aberdeen/Scotland
The Lemon Tree

Oct 3, 2014
Glasgow/Scotland
Broadcast

Oct 4, 2014
Bathgate/Scotland
Dreadnought Rock Club

Oct 5, 2014
Ullapool/Scotland
Ullapool

