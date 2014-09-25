Carl Verheyen UK tour

If you're a fan of great guitar playing, you won't want to miss seeing Carl Verheyen on his short run of UK gigs. This A-list session guitarist (the guitar work in the George Clooney/Quentin Tarantino film, From Dusk To Dawn is Carl) and Supertramp's lead guitarist has had a long running solo career with 13 albums to his name.
Covering various styles from rock and blues to jazz and country, the man that Robben Ford calls 'a real guitar player' is well known for his ability to play almost anything, incredibly well.
To promote his new album, Mustang Run, Carl is touring the UK with his trio that includes Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Frank Gambale) on bass and John Madler (The Who, Michael Lee Firkins) on drums.
Sept 25, 2014
London/England
Borderline
Sept 26, 2014
Manchester/England
Band On The Wall
Sept 27, 2014
Kendal/England
The Brewery Arts Centre
Sept 28, 2014
Cardiff/Wales
The Globe
Sept 29, 2014
Leamington Spa/England
The Zephyr Lounge
Sept 30, 2014
Chesterfield, UK
Realtime Live
Oct 2, 2014
Aberdeen/Scotland
The Lemon Tree
Oct 3, 2014
Glasgow/Scotland
Broadcast
Oct 4, 2014
Bathgate/Scotland
Dreadnought Rock Club
Oct 5, 2014
Ullapool/Scotland
Ullapool
For more info on Carl visit here.