Carl Verheyen UK tour

If you're a fan of great guitar playing, you won't want to miss seeing Carl Verheyen on his short run of UK gigs. This A-list session guitarist (the guitar work in the George Clooney/Quentin Tarantino film, From Dusk To Dawn is Carl) and Supertramp's lead guitarist has had a long running solo career with 13 albums to his name.

Covering various styles from rock and blues to jazz and country, the man that Robben Ford calls 'a real guitar player' is well known for his ability to play almost anything, incredibly well.

To promote his new album, Mustang Run, Carl is touring the UK with his trio that includes Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Frank Gambale) on bass and John Madler (The Who, Michael Lee Firkins) on drums.

Sept 25, 2014

London/England

Borderline



Sept 26, 2014

Manchester/England

Band On The Wall



Sept 27, 2014

Kendal/England

The Brewery Arts Centre



Sept 28, 2014

Cardiff/Wales

The Globe



Sept 29, 2014

Leamington Spa/England

The Zephyr Lounge



Sept 30, 2014

Chesterfield, UK

Realtime Live



Oct 2, 2014

Aberdeen/Scotland

The Lemon Tree



Oct 3, 2014

Glasgow/Scotland

Broadcast



Oct 4, 2014

Bathgate/Scotland

Dreadnought Rock Club



Oct 5, 2014

Ullapool/Scotland

Ullapool

