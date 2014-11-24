Buy their sound: Paul Gilbert

Get the right guitar, amp and effects and you too can nail Paul Gilbert’s tones, whatever your budget...

We won’t forget the day we filmed Paul Gilbert’s ‘School Of Shred’ series of video lessons. Apparently unfazed by being ‘chauffeured’ from his hotel to our studio in a Skoda, Gilbert quietly set up his gear and gave us the slickest lesson we’ve seen, replete with trademark, unbelievably accurate bursts of alternate picking.

Gilbert is the player most of us aspire to be: technically awesome and tasteful - with a glug of rock ’n’ roll spirit to boot. By the age of 15, he was already showing signs of awesomeness, conquering his local live scene with his band Tau Zero and being featured in Guitar Player.

Later, he attended the Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles, where he became an instructor and formed the shred group Racer X. His next band, Mr Big, had a hit single with the unashamedly poppy To Be With You before Gilbert went solo, debuting with the album King Of Clubs in 1998.

Today, Paul still performs as a solo artist, as well as with Racer X and Mr Big. He’s used a variety of gear over the years, but has settled recently on a rig with his signature Ibanez guitars and a Handwired Marshall at its core... so he’s tonally awesome, too!

As always, here we're looking at two rigs - one budget, one blowout - that will get in the tonal ballpark...