Budda updates Budwah pedal

PRESS RELEASE: The hidden artillery of professional touring musicians, the Budwah Budda Wah has long been regarded as one of the finest wah-wah pedals available. Now Budda has updated and improved the Budwah with major enhancements, taking the same tried and true sound to an even higher level of quality and durability at the same great price.

Upgrades include:

- Military-grade, sealed potentiometer

- Heavy-duty switch with improved duty cycle

- Superior wiring with heavy-duty RF shielding, and hand soldered connections, double-reinforced with commercial-grade adhesive

- Heavier case for enhanced stability in live performance

- New battery compartment with door and battery cradle

The Budwah's popularity comes from its use of a custom inductor voice that produces the midrange honk of vintage wahs without the top-end harshness. At bass settings, the Budwah's tone is thick without losing note clarity. When accentuating the highs, a carefully selected roll-off frequency ensures the Budwah isn't piercing, which is the case with so many other wahs.

The Budwah's tight and focused tone sweep produces an outstanding vocal-like quality. Circuitry features a hard-wire bypass; custom coil inductor inspired by the vintage Fasel inductor; full-ground plane board for noiseless operation; and a beefy, reliable switch.According to Ultimate Guitar, "The Budwah is hands-down the one of the finest wah-wah pedals ever made."

Despite the substantial improvements made to the Budwah, its price remains unchanged. "Budda is offering the same great circuitry with major design and hardware upgrades without a price increase," says Budda Product Manager Michael Smith. "And because of its size and weight, the Budwah definitely has a permanent place in my pedal board."

The new Budwah pedals are now in stores.

