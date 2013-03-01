Buckcherry's Josh Todd on how to be the perfect frontman

“My foundation was punk rock records. I liked Olga from The Toy Dolls and I liked Ian McCabe from Minor Threat. I really dug those guys. I liked Ian because he was really menacing looking and I really liked his lyrics. They really spoke to me when I was a kid. The Toy Dolls were more pop punk-y, more of a party band and Olga was just real skinny, lanky, guitar player/singer and he just had a cool style and attitude, he always wore these square sunglasses. He’d get on the shoulders of his bass player and play ‘Wipeout’ every night – I just thought he was cool.

“I think you’ve just got to be the real deal in whatever you’re doing. I’ve got to believe it. The frontmen that I like are guys that had enough of an edge to them so guys would like them and they had enough flair so girls would like them. That, to me, is the perfect package for a frontman.”