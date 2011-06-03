Boss launches Loop Station World Championship 2

PRESS RELEASE: Boss Corporation is excited to announce the Boss Loop Station World Championship 2, the second annual search to find the world's top looping artist.

Guitarists, bassists, beatboxers, vocalists, violinists, drummers, keyboard players, and looping musicians of all sorts are invited to start by submitting a video performance using any Boss RC-series looping product.

The result could be a trip to the US finals in Hollywood, California, where the top looper will earn $3000 in Boss gear and a spot in the international championship at Musikmesse 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Open Competition: 1 June - 31 August 2011

Upload a live performance video using any Boss RC-series Loop Station product to YouTube.com (video must be five minutes or less)

Visit www.BossUS.com/LoopStation and fill out the entry form

Entries will be judged and selected by Boss, who will evaluate the creativity, musicianship, stage presence, and technical skill of the looping performances

US Finals: 22 October 2011

The top six entries from the Open Competition will be flown in to compete at the Boss US Loop Station Finals 2 at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA

Performances will be judged by a panel of music industry insiders

Prizes include:

1st Prize - $3000 in Boss gear; trip to the international championship

2nd Prize - $2000 in Boss gear

3rd Prize - $1000 in Boss gear

International Championship: Frankfurt Musikmesse, March 2012

The winner of the US Finals will represent the United States in the Boss Loop Station World Championship 2 in Frankfurt, Germany, challenging the winners of other Loop Station competitions held around the globe

Performances will be judged by a panel of music industry insiders

Prizes include:

1st Prize - $3000 in Boss gear

2nd Prize - $2,000 in Boss gear

3rd Prize - $1,000 in Boss gear

To enter the U.S. division of the BOSS Loop Station World Championship 2, please visit:

www.BossUS.com/LoopStation.

