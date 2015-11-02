Blackstar's Artist Series promises "boutique valve amps perfect for pedals"

While Blackstar has been focusing on its digital efforts of late - with the likes of the ID:Core BEAM winning rave reviews - its new Artist Series is nuthin' but valve, with two new combos in the offing.

The Artist 15 and Artist 30 are based around a 6L6 power amp design that harnesses the dynamics of a USA 6L6 combo while integrating the chime and shimmer of a British Class A design, and promises to be an ideal platform for pedals.

Offering a straightforward approach, each amp offers two channels that can be set clean or overdriven, while reverb, master volume, effects loop and Blackstar's trademark ISF control round out the spec.

Elsewhere, the Artist 15 features a single 12-inch Celestion V-Type speaker (the Artist 30 packs a pair of V-Types), while both amps offer boutique stylings right down to luxury leather carrying straps.

The Artist 15 and Artist 30 are available now for £649 and £849 respectively - see Blackstar Amps for more.