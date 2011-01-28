Blackstar partners Live and Unsigned, gives away 18 HT5-S mini stacks

Blackstar has joined MusicRadar in becoming an official partner of Live and Unsigned 2011, providing the guitar backline for every would-be band's audition and live show. And to celebrate, Blackstar is giving away one of its stellar HT5-S mini stacks to each of the 18 regional final winners…

Not to mention an HT Stage 100 stack for the overall champions! Read the full Guitarist Choice-winning review of the Blackstar HT5-S mini stack to find out why you wouldn't want to miss out on this prize.

And don't forget that Cancer Bats have just been announced as special guests at the Middlesex leg of the Live and Unsigned regional final Showcase Tour - stay tuned for ticket info.