Blackberry Smoke talk rigs, roots and 'Roses

Blackberry Smoke formed in 2000 and have spent most of the intervening time on either a tour bus or a stage.

It figures, then, that guitarists/vocalists Charlie Starr and Paul Jackson represent two of the finest players TG’s had the pleasure of recently witnessing: Just listen to this year’s live record Leave A Scar for evidence of that. You’ll find no liberal Live And Dangerous-style overdubs - just a rock band that has been playing together for 15 years and sound tighter than a duck’s butt.

"I picked a guitar up and started going for it. So I don’t know - it was just in me somewhere" - Paul Jackson

The Southern rockers embrace a wide variety of bluegrass, gospel and heavy-rock heroes, while politely shouldering comparisons to frequent tour partners the Allman Brothers Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

We sat down with Charlie and Paul to discuss the band’s beginnings, the future of Southern rock and how, with help from Brendan O’Brien, they may finally have an album worthy of their live reputation...

What were your roots, musically, and when did the guitar come into the picture?

Charlie: “My dad is a bluegrass guitar player and singer, so I banged around on his guitars. I don’t remember there not being a guitar in the room. Then, when I became 11 or 12 years old, none of my friends liked that. They didn’t want to hear [bluegrass icon] Bill Monroe. They liked Sabbath!

"So I bought an electric guitar from a friend for $25. It was a Heit Deluxe Mosrite copy, and he’d painted it like Eddie Van Halen’s [Frankenstrat] with all the stripes. It was really goofy.”

Paul: “I was adopted. My mom re-married, and my biological father’s family - I didn’t grow up anywhere near them - they were in Philadelphia, but they were all musicians. I picked a guitar up and started going for it. So I don’t know - it was just in me somewhere.”