Black Sabbath reform with all original members?

Black Sabbath in 1970: Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler. It's the same line-up you'll be seeing very soon. © Tony Frank/Sygma/Corbis
UPDATE:
Tony Iommi has released an official statement in response to the Birmingham Mail story and the resulting speculation.
UPDATE:
In an interview with the Birmingham Mail, Tony Iommi confirmed that he and Ozzy Osbourne began writing songs for a new Black Sabbath album in June (2011). The band have also begun rehearsing for a forthcoming tour, with the new album set for a 2012 release.
Iommi commented: "We're really looking forward to it and I think the stuff we've been writing is really good. It's more back to the old original stuff."
Read the full Birmingham Mail interview with Tony Iommi here.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The classic line-up of Black Sabbath - singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward - has officially reformed and has started rehearsals for a tour and a possible new studio album.
Often cited as the most influential band in heavy metal history, the classic line-up of Black Sabbath hasn't performed together since 2006. Much talk of a reunion has circulated in recent years (Osbourne stated recently that he wouldn't rule out getting back together on one condition: if "Geezer will stop moaning"), but nothing concrete has happened... until now.
According to MetalTalk.net, Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward came to a decision 14 days ago to go ahead with the reunion, and this morning (Monday 15 August) the group convened in a secret rehearsal studio to begin to begin working on a live set - and what will hopefully be a new album.
More news as it develops.