Tony Iommi responds to Black Sabbath reunion "speculation"

The plot thickens. Following yesterday's widespread reports of a Black Sabbath reunion tour and new studio album, last night (16 August) saw Tony Iommi post a statement on his official website that has possibly only added to the confusion.

The full statement is as follows:

"I'm saddened that a Birmingham journalist whom I trusted has chosen this point in time to take a conversation we had back in June and make it sound like we spoke yesterday about a Black Sabbath reunion.

"At the time I was supporting the Home of Metal exhibition and was merely speculating, shooting the breeze, on something all of us get asked constantly, "Are you getting back together?"

"Thanks to the internet it's gone round the world as some sort of "official" statement on my part, absolute nonsense. I hope he's enjoyed his moment of glory, he won't have another at my expense.

"To my old pals, Ozzy, Geezer and Bill, sorry about this, I should have known better.

"All the best, Tony."

As far as we can see, all that Iommi's post does is to deny the fact that his comments as quoted in the Birmingham Mail represent any kind of official statement. However, other publications have read it as the metal guitar legend shooting all talk of a reunion down in flames.

We continue to watch events unfold with interest, and in the meantime, this is why we want the old gang to get back together: