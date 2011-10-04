Billy Gibbons talks about the new ZZ Top tribute album

Billy Gibbons was stunned to learn that it was it own band being honored

“It’s funny: We were first given a thumbnail sketch of an idea for a ZZ Top tribute album. So we said, ‘Great. Who are we paying tribute to?’ That’s when we were told, ‘No, no, no! Artists are paying tribute to ZZ Top.’ [laughs] So the tables turned very quickly.”

“Of course, we were stunned, flattered and humbled...and also very intrigued. We rang up some of our pals, spilled the secret, and we got the good guys on the record. And gals! There’s some very impressive women on here, too.

“We’re very fortunate that it all came together as easily as it did. In the crazy world of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s not unusual for people to be on another planet, out on tour, they can’t be reached, whatever. But everybody jumped in very quickly and wanted to be a part of it.

“The song selections were a smooth process. I was prepared for trouble, with 12 bands all wanting to play La Grange. [laughs] But everybody had their own favorite ZZ Top song they wanted to do. There was no fighting over who was going to do what.

“One by one, these crazy interpretations of ZZ Top started arriving. Each one had its own special personality. All in all, this package has a wide range of appeal that is most entertaining. Some people might say ‘amusing,’ but I think ‘entertaining’ is the operative word.

“It’s difficult to find records these days that you want to listen to from beginning to end, but this album jumps out and really grabs you. Some bands you might know, others you might not, but I think you’ll enjoy what they’ve done with our songs. I know I have.”