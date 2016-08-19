Ben Harper's top 10 tips for guitarists and songwriters

Ben Harper is a soul man. When he picks up his slide, the emotion just pours out of him.

From his 1994 debut right up to recent release, Call It What It Is – his first with co-conspirators The Innocent Criminals in almost a decade – the 46 year-old Californian’s ability to transcend boundaries has made him one of the more uncategorisable mavericks of our age.

Relaxing inside one a swanky London hotel, the multiple Grammy-winner is as mellow as his music – respectfully courteous and humble to all. He pours himself a strong cup of coffee and guides you through the creative process behind some of the greatest slide guitar sounds in recent history…

1. Give music time to breathe

Remove yourself from what you create whenever you can

“One thing that was different this time round was the way we went about recording – instead of the usual month-long submersion, we did one week blocks and then we’d go away for two months, not listening to any of it until we came back. That gave us a clear picture of what was truly going on.

“Because sometimes what you think you’re doing and what you’re actually doing aren’t always the same thing. When you’re younger it doesn’t matter, you’re running through brick walls, but as you get older and the world starts getting in on your creative process, you start to look at that creativity in a different way.

“I needed distance and objectivity to not be inhibited, and to be sure what we were doing was what we thought we were doing.”

