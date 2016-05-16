Behind the PRS CE: how the Classic Electric guitar returned

The CE story starts with the pictured 1988 Classic Electric, as it was then called

It’s been a rocky road for the PRS CE from its debut in 1988 to its demise by 2009. What signals its return?

Back in autumn 2015, we got the heads up that PRS was planning a new and very “significant” guitar launch for the start of this year.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

We figured out a way to make them in a different way - it simply offers a PRS to someone at a much lower price point

Expecting, perhaps, a new original design such as the Vela, which had surfaced 12 months before, we were a little surprised when we opened a shipping box and pulled our review model out from its gigbag: a CE, a model that first appeared 27 years ago.

“It’s the first pre-production prototype,” explained the head of PRS Europe, Gavin Mortimer. “I stole it from Jack’s office.”

Aside from the fact we were accepting stolen goods from PRS’s president, Jack Higginbotham, whom Paul Reed Smith was later to call the ‘bus driver’ in terms of his role in recreating this guitar, we honestly wondered why PRS had bothered to recreate this blast from the past.



The 2016 PRS CE 24

The answer, says Paul Reed Smith simply, is “because we’re now capable of making it at a pricepoint that we weren’t capable of before. We built the new [factory] building so we could make the S2 range and these [CEs].

“A building is a tool to do something and all this machinery is [a] tool, too. We have this very cool [S2] process where the S2 necks are made differently to the Core guitars, but are really straight. We figured out a way to make them in a different way - it simply offers a PRS to someone at a much lower price point.”