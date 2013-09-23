Bare Knuckle announces Misha Mansoor pickup

Bare Knuckle has unveiled the Misha Mansoor 'Juggernaut' humbucker.

The Periphery man's new signature pickup is available in 6, 7 and 7-string soapbar open and covered configuration, as well as with an etched 'Bulb' design cover.

"The Bare Knuckle Juggernaut encapsulates everything that I look for in a pickup in a ground breaking way," says Mansoor. "The pickups are full and musical at all times even though they are super tight and can turn very aggressive if you pick hard. I can finally have the tightness and attack of a ceramic with the dynamics and musical nature of an Alnico. I can proudly call the Bare Knuckle 'Juggernaut' my signature pickup set."

For more information, visit the official Bare Knuckle Pickups website.

Bare Knuckle press release

We are proud to announce the release of the latest edition to our artist signature pickup range, the Misha Mansoor 'Juggernaut' humbuckers.

Best known as the guitarist and founder of US progressive metal giants Periphery, Misha is also a much in demand music producer and has worked with Animals As Leaders, Stray From The Path, An Obscure Signal, Born Of Osiris, Being, Veil Of Maya and Volumes. A long time Bare Knuckle user it seemed a logical step to create a set of humbuckers that encompassed all of Misha's specific needs for his guitars.

These humbucker sets are available in 6,7 and 7 string Soapbar, open and covered humbucker formats. Also available with optional 'Bulb' design cover etch which adds a further dimension to an already unique pickup.